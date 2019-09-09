|
Maxine passed away on September 2, 2019 at 94 years young. She is survived by daughters Cathy (Rick) Parker and Patty Malia, grandson, Brandon Willey, greats Kayla, Ariel, Brandon II and Jonathan Willey, great greats Hunter and Levi Barrigar and brother, William Moser. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold, son Steve, and sister Bette Potts.
Services will be held Friday, September 13 at Flanner & Buchanan, 10722 E. Washington Street.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019