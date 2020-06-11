Maxine Rohr
91, Brownsburg, passed away on June 11, 2020. She was born to Arthur and Mary Alice Killen on November 19, 1928 in New Richmond, Indiana. She graduated from Butler University in 1950 with a degree in Marketing and Home Economics and was a Delta Gamma sorority sister. She married Fred W. Rohr on June 10, 1951. She was a charter member of Tri Kappa of Brownsburg and enjoyed quilting with her friends at Calvary United Methodist Church in Brownsburg. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lianne and John Carvalho and her "Grrdog" Jake. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Tues. June 16 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Entombment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Dementia Friends Indiana or to a charity of choosing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.