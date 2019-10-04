|
Maxine Stantley Coleman
Indianapolis - Maxine Stantley Coleman, 80, peacefully departed from this earthly life on September 29, 2019 in the presence of her loving family. She attended Crispus Attucks High School, graduating in 1956. She attended Central State University, Wilberforce, OH and Ball State University, Muncie, IN as well. Ultimately, she graduated from Indiana Central with a Bachelors' degree in Elementary Education in 1965. She continued her educational journey by earning a Masters' degree in Elementary Education from Ball State University in 1968.
During her career, Maxine initially worked as a long distance operator at Indiana Bell. She then became a teacher for 8 years in the Indianapolis Public School System (grades 1 & 2) and 24 years in Washington Township (3rd grade), eventually retiring in 1999.
She served as a page for the Indiana House of Representatives, was selected to attend Girls State at Indiana University in Bloomington, and she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Edward S. Gailard Unit Post 107. Maxine served as president of the Crispus Attucks Class of 1956 Alumni Group, an organization heavily involved in various community service projects. She was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for over 30 years and was a faithful member of Covenant Community Church.
The Visitation (10am-12noon), "Ivy Beyond The Wall" Service by Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.
Sorority (11:15-11:45am), and Celebration of Life Service (12noon-2pm) will all be held on Tuesday, October 8 at Covenant Community Church, 5640 North Cooper Road with Interment at Washington Park Cemetery North.
Maxine leaves to mourn her loss by her sons, Brian Edmond (Gloria Arlene), Gregory Howard (Paula Ingram); grandchildren—Christian Dione, Candyce Marie, Carah Lynne, Calyn Ellice and Gregory Lloydon, sister Suzanne Stantley, nieces—Deborah (William) Spells, Sheena (Rodney) Stepp, Bijanka Allen, Danita Allen, nephew—Anthony (Aurelina) Allen, and a host of close family members and friends.
Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019