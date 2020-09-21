Maxine Zlotnick CohenIndianapolis - Mrs. Cohen was born January 26, 1927 to Louis and Dolly Saltzman Zlotnick, in Cleveland, Ohio. Mrs. Cohen moved to Indianapolis at the age of twelve, along with her father and brother, Stanley (Suki) Zlotnick, following her mother's death. There she resided along with her paternal grandmother, Mrs. Sarah Zlotnick. She was a 1944 graduate of Shortridge High School. She would go on to meet the love of her life, Norman I. Cohen. They were married on November 4, 1945, enjoying 64 years of marriage together, until Norman's death in 2009. Together Maxine and Norman enjoyed jazz music, plenty of adventures, and they were avid tennis players. Maxine enjoyed baking, entertaining guests, and was known for her elegant parties. Maxine was also an amateur airplane pilot who loved getting in her airplane and showing off her skills at the Indianapolis Airport. Maxine was a Life Member of both Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women. Maxine and Norman left a legacy of philanthropy around the city of Indianapolis, a musical instrument donation at the University of Indianapolis, and foundation at the Indiana University School of Medicine, are just a few.She is survived by her brother Stanley (Suki) Zlotnick of Fishers. She is also survived by her niece, Linda F. Cohen, and her nephew, Larry N. Cohen and his wife, Dona E. Cohen; all of Indianapolis.Also surviving Maxine are her five great-nieces; Kim (Rex) Rexroat, Stefanie (Michael) Shepherd-Cooper, Leslie (Rabbi Andrew) Cohen-Kastner, Lainna R. Cohen; Marrianne (Dr. Scott) Adams;great-nephew, Ritchie (Tonya) Shepherd; and great-great nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank: Debbie Carter, Kayla Woods, and Terry Cobb for their loving care and companionship they have provided.Dr. Michael T. Johnson of IU Health for his care of Maxine through the years, and St. Vincent's Hospice service.In lieu of flowers please make donations to IU School of Medicine, the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, or Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation - 2020 COVID-19 Fund.Private family graveside services will take place on Wednesday September 23rd, at 1pm, at Beth-El Zedeck Cemetery North, with Rabbi Andy Kastner as officiant.