May Ashley
Indianapolis - May Ellen (Newsom) Ashley passed away April 12, 2020. May was born April 25, 1923 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Fred and May (Burkhardt) Newsom, She attended George Washington High School and was an active member of Westview Baptist Church. She was employed by American Art Clay, Best Foods and Curtis Publishing. Preceding her in death was her husband, Paul Ashley, Sr., her parents, and brothers, Elmer and Herbert Brickler.
May will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sharon Ashley, son, Paul Ashley, Jr., and wife Ana, four grandchildren, Chris Bondurant (Rebecca), Steven Bondurant (Sue), Jeff Bondurant and Julie Mills; and nine great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful Christian mother and friend who found joy in helping others. In lieu of flowers please remember her by sending a donation to Westview Baptist Church.
Private family services will be held at Family Funeral Care with burial in Floral Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020