Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for May Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Ashley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
May Ashley Obituary
May Ashley

Indianapolis - May Ellen (Newsom) Ashley passed away April 12, 2020. May was born April 25, 1923 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Fred and May (Burkhardt) Newsom, She attended George Washington High School and was an active member of Westview Baptist Church. She was employed by American Art Clay, Best Foods and Curtis Publishing. Preceding her in death was her husband, Paul Ashley, Sr., her parents, and brothers, Elmer and Herbert Brickler.

May will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sharon Ashley, son, Paul Ashley, Jr., and wife Ana, four grandchildren, Chris Bondurant (Rebecca), Steven Bondurant (Sue), Jeff Bondurant and Julie Mills; and nine great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful Christian mother and friend who found joy in helping others. In lieu of flowers please remember her by sending a donation to Westview Baptist Church.

Private family services will be held at Family Funeral Care with burial in Floral Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of May's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -