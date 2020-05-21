Mearl D. Hopkins
Mearl D. Hopkins

Camby, IN - Mearl D. Hopkins, 84 of Camby, IN passed away May 19, 2020. She worked as a Bookkeeper for Balkamp, Inc. for 26 years retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Gethsemane Baptist Church. Mearl is survived by her husband, E. Roger Hopkins, children, Sheila E. Larson, Marty D. Hopkins, 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sister, Barbara Moore and brother, Ronnie Howser. She was preceded in death by her parents, Prentis C. and Anna R. (Keen) Howser, and her sister, Doris Newby. Services are private due to the pandemic and she will be laid to rest at West Newton Cemetery. Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township is honored to serve the Hopkins family. To sign the online guest book and share a story or your favorite memory go to www.flannerbuchanan.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
