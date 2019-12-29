Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Chapel at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 South Meridian Street
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 South Meridian Street
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Med Cecil Obery Ii Obituary
Med Cecil Obery II

Bonita Springs, FL formerly of Greenwood, IN - Med Cecil Obery II 80 of Bonita Springs Florida, formerly of Greenwood, IN passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 16, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN to Med C. and Helen L. (Datzman) Obery. He had worked for Allison Transmission division of General Motors in Indianapolis for 25 years retiring as a supervisor. He was a member of Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Greenwood. He had served in the Indiana National Guard. He enjoyed country music, singing karaoke and physical fitness. Survivors include his son Brian M. Obery of Bloomington, IN, a sister Sandra Culley of Hiawassee, Georgia, a niece Tracy Culley and nephew Christopher Culley. He was preceded in death by his parents. Father Vinny Gillmore will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Chapel at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church 335 South Meridian Street in Greenwood, IN where friends may call from 9 AM till service time at the chapel at the church. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -