Melba Singer
Brownsburg - Melba Singer, 97, Brownsburg, formerly of Evansville, passed away Dec. 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Singer. She is survived by children Diana (David) Mattlin, Brian (Susie) Singer, and David (Teresa) Singer; six grandchildren, Kim Mattlin and fiancé Chris Ashcraft, Mike (Cheryl) Mattlin, Scott (Stacey) Singer, Amy (Jim) Bergstrom, Mark (Ann) Singer, Jay (Crystal) Singer, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Funeral services will be 1pm Mon. Jan. 6 at The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Evansville, with visitation from 11am. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Evansville. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Evansville, Indiana. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020