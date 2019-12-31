Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer,
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer
Evansville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Singer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Singer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melba Singer Obituary
Melba Singer

Brownsburg - Melba Singer, 97, Brownsburg, formerly of Evansville, passed away Dec. 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Singer. She is survived by children Diana (David) Mattlin, Brian (Susie) Singer, and David (Teresa) Singer; six grandchildren, Kim Mattlin and fiancé Chris Ashcraft, Mike (Cheryl) Mattlin, Scott (Stacey) Singer, Amy (Jim) Bergstrom, Mark (Ann) Singer, Jay (Crystal) Singer, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Funeral services will be 1pm Mon. Jan. 6 at The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Evansville, with visitation from 11am. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Evansville. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Evansville, Indiana. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -