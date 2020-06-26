Melba "Jean" Thacker
Indianapolis - On June 26, 2020, Jean was welcomed into Heaven by her family and Savior. She was born in Roanoke, VA, July 26, 1938 to the late Maynard and Pauline Ruth, the second of six children. Jean spent her childhood in Virginia moving to Lynch, KY, where she graduated from Lynch High School in 1956. She married Herbie Thacker in June 1967 and moved to the eastside of Indianapolis where they raised their two daughters. Jean worked 16 years as a Claims Processor for CNA Insurance finishing her career as a pre-school teacher at Cornerstone Baptist Academy in 2007. She was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and Solid Rock Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years. Her entire life was a testament to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbie; her brother, Don Ruth; and her sisters, Ethel Burns and Susie Robinette. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Betty) Ruth and Jim Robinette; her daughters, Michelle (Ron) Nelson of Asheville, NC, and Missy (Brad) Murray of New Palestine, IN: grandsons, R.J. (Kayla) Nelson and Gabe (Vanessa) Murray; granddaughters, Stephanie (Stephen) Vogt, Payge (Nate) Pielstick and Hayley Nelson; great-grandchildren, Micah, Lydia and Levi; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. with funeral services there Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Indianapolis - On June 26, 2020, Jean was welcomed into Heaven by her family and Savior. She was born in Roanoke, VA, July 26, 1938 to the late Maynard and Pauline Ruth, the second of six children. Jean spent her childhood in Virginia moving to Lynch, KY, where she graduated from Lynch High School in 1956. She married Herbie Thacker in June 1967 and moved to the eastside of Indianapolis where they raised their two daughters. Jean worked 16 years as a Claims Processor for CNA Insurance finishing her career as a pre-school teacher at Cornerstone Baptist Academy in 2007. She was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and Solid Rock Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years. Her entire life was a testament to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbie; her brother, Don Ruth; and her sisters, Ethel Burns and Susie Robinette. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Betty) Ruth and Jim Robinette; her daughters, Michelle (Ron) Nelson of Asheville, NC, and Missy (Brad) Murray of New Palestine, IN: grandsons, R.J. (Kayla) Nelson and Gabe (Vanessa) Murray; granddaughters, Stephanie (Stephen) Vogt, Payge (Nate) Pielstick and Hayley Nelson; great-grandchildren, Micah, Lydia and Levi; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. with funeral services there Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. www.shirleybrothers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.