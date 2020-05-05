Melinda Dawn Garland-Searcy
Indianapolis - Melinda Dawn Garland-Searcy
55, of Indianapolis, passed away April 30, 2020 in her home. A private family ceremony will be held on May 7 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Indianapolis - Melinda Dawn Garland-Searcy
55, of Indianapolis, passed away April 30, 2020 in her home. A private family ceremony will be held on May 7 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.