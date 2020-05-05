Melinda Dawn Garland-Searcy
Melinda Dawn Garland-Searcy

55, of Indianapolis, passed away April 30, 2020 in her home. A private family ceremony will be held on May 7 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
