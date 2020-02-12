|
Melissa "Missy" B. VanderWaal
Indianapolis - 65, passed away February 1 1, 2020 . Missy fought metastatic breast cancer for four and a half years.Missy was born October 21, 1954 to William B. Baker and Janice H. Baker, in Alton, Illinois.
The family moved from Toledo, Ohio to Indianapolis, in 1959. Missy attended John Strange, Eastwood, and North Central High School. Upon graduating from high school Missy enrolled at Indiana University where she joined Delta Gamma sorority.
While on vacation Missy met Dr. William K. VanderWaal. They married and Missy moved to Streator, Illinois. Dr. VanderWaal and Missy had a beautiful baby boy, William K. VanderWaal, Jr. Sadly, "Billy" had a heart defect and passed away after three days. Sometime later Dr. VanderWaal and Missy divorced and Missy moved back to Indianapolis.
Missy embarked on a career involving long term care insurance. She started Long Term Care Benefits, Inc. She was actively involved in her business up to the day she passed. Missy was widely known throughout the surrounding area for her long term care insurance expertice and worked with many financial planners.
Missy is preceded in death by her son, William K. VanderWaal, Jr., and William B. Baker, her father.
Missy is survived by her mother, Janice H. Baker; her brother, Stephen Baker (Colleen); her nephew, Christopher Baker; and her great nephew, Brody Baker.
Funeral services will be held at Fairview Presbyterian Church, 4609 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 :00pm. Immediately following a celebration of life will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the and Face Animal Clinic.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2020