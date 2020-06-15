Melissa "Missy" Boone-Watkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa "Missy" Boone-Watkins

Melissa Boone-Watkins, 54, peacefully departed this earth on Friday, June 12th. She is survived by her husband, Nelson Watkins and her two daughters, Eryn Boone and Courtney Boone. Services will be performed at Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis for the immediate family only. A celebration of Life for extended family and friends will take place at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved