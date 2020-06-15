Melissa "Missy" Boone-Watkins



Melissa Boone-Watkins, 54, peacefully departed this earth on Friday, June 12th. She is survived by her husband, Nelson Watkins and her two daughters, Eryn Boone and Courtney Boone. Services will be performed at Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis for the immediate family only. A celebration of Life for extended family and friends will take place at a later date.









