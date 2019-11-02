|
Melissa Causey Stout
Chicago, IL - Melissa "Missy" Causey Stout passed away at her home in Chicago, Illinois, on October 29, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1958 in Long Beach, California, to Bruce Maynor Causey, Jr. and Earlene Lowrimore Causey.
As the daughter of a naval officer, Missy grew up in Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, and the Philippines. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas in 1976 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She married and moved to Indianapolis, where she devoted her time to raising her two children while living a life both full and fascinating.
She was a lover of all things beautiful, and the word "avid" may be applied to her many activities and passions. She traveled the globe, was a highly ranked player in the Indianapolis tennis circuit and an experienced equestrian, and she enjoyed a good bike ride along the Monon Trail in Indianapolis. She loved animals and always had one or more well-loved cats and dogs in her home.
Missy had a career in high-end retail sales, with a sales technique so finely honed that it was said she could sell ice to an Eskimo. She was a supporter of the Christamore House, a member of Woodstock Country Club, and a volunteer with a variety of organizations.
She is survived by her son, Alexander (Anna) Braden Stout, of Indianapolis, Indiana and Chicago, Illinois, and her brother, Bruce Earl Causey, of Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her beautiful daughter, Lindsay Ellis Stout, also of Indianapolis and Chicago.
Missy had recently relocated from Indianapolis to Chicago to be closer to her son Brady and his wife, Anna.
An internment service will be held on November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN to be followed by a reception at the Woodstock Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, or to a similar local charity of your choosing.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019