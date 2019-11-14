|
Mellie Elizabeth Hall
Indianapolis - HALL, Mellie Elizabeth, age 79 from Indianapolis passed away peacefully Friday, November 8, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Mellie was retired after many years working as a Surgical Tech at Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis. She had a passion for life, an unforgettable laugh and sense of humor. Her passion for family, animals and those who were suffering were obvious to all her knew her.
Mellie is preceded in death by her father, Charles Hall, her mother, Anna Hall and her brother, Norman Hall. She is survived by her sister, Delta Sadowsky and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service is pending.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019