Mellissa M. Rivelli
Mellissa M. Rivelli

Indianapolis - Mellissa M. Rivelli, 45, of Indianapolis, IN was born November 20, 1974 and went to be with our Lord November 5, 2020. She is survived by her son Matthew Tandy, Jr., brother Jerry Rady, and sister Amber Christie. She is preceded in death by her father Kevin Rivelli and her mother Martha Wasnidge.

She was a compassionate nurse who had a special fondness for kidney transplant and dialysis patients. She had a big heart and was always willing to help people in need. She was loved by many family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 42nd and Central Ave., Indianapolis, Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.. Memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew Allen Tandy, Jr. Trust Fund.





Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
