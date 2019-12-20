Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Melony Wolfe Obituary
Melony Wolfe

Indianapolis - Melony Ann Wolfe, 62, of Beech Grove and formerly of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, passed away December 17, 2019. Melony is survived by her husband David , step-children, grandchildren, and a sister.

A Celebration of Melony's life will be held Saturday, December 28, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Little & Son Funeral Home, 4901 E. Stop 11 Rd., Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
