|
|
Melony Wolfe
Indianapolis - Melony Ann Wolfe, 62, of Beech Grove and formerly of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, passed away December 17, 2019. Melony is survived by her husband David , step-children, grandchildren, and a sister.
A Celebration of Melony's life will be held Saturday, December 28, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Little & Son Funeral Home, 4901 E. Stop 11 Rd., Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the
LittleandSonsindianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019