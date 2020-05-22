Melville Sutton
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melville Sutton

Indianapolis - Melville (Mel) L. Sutton, 90, of Indianapolis passed away May 20. Mel was born April 23, 1930

in Greenwood, Indiana, to Carl and Irene (Bogard) Sutton. He graduated from Center Grove High School, Class of 1949. Soon after graduation, due to war in Korea, he served with Helicopter Squadron One HU-1 in San Diego, Calif., for four years. Upon discharge from the Navy, Mel was employed by Allison Gas Turbine Division of General Motors (now Rolls Royce) for approximately 36 years. Mel was a member of One Christian Church (formerly Southport Baptist Church) for more than 45 years. He served in many capacities at his church and was most proud to have served as Deacon for many of those years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty (Dean) Sutton, his parents, his brother Gene, his sister Lila Jane Garnet, and his son Bradley. Mel is survived by his son Craig (Patti) and grandchildren Sarah Curry (Grant), Benjamin (Courtenay), Daniel, as well as daughter-in-law, Susan, and granddaughter Chelsea. He is also survived by three great-granddaughters Addison, Hadley and Emerson Curry. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Greenwood Chapel. All CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing will be observed.

You are invited to visit our website, www.wilsonstpierre.com to share a memory, send a condolence or to order flowers for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Service
12:30 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Burial
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Burial
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved