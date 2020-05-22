Melville Sutton
Indianapolis - Melville (Mel) L. Sutton, 90, of Indianapolis passed away May 20. Mel was born April 23, 1930
in Greenwood, Indiana, to Carl and Irene (Bogard) Sutton. He graduated from Center Grove High School, Class of 1949. Soon after graduation, due to war in Korea, he served with Helicopter Squadron One HU-1 in San Diego, Calif., for four years. Upon discharge from the Navy, Mel was employed by Allison Gas Turbine Division of General Motors (now Rolls Royce) for approximately 36 years. Mel was a member of One Christian Church (formerly Southport Baptist Church) for more than 45 years. He served in many capacities at his church and was most proud to have served as Deacon for many of those years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty (Dean) Sutton, his parents, his brother Gene, his sister Lila Jane Garnet, and his son Bradley. Mel is survived by his son Craig (Patti) and grandchildren Sarah Curry (Grant), Benjamin (Courtenay), Daniel, as well as daughter-in-law, Susan, and granddaughter Chelsea. He is also survived by three great-granddaughters Addison, Hadley and Emerson Curry. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Greenwood Chapel. All CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing will be observed.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.