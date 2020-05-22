Melvin Bloom
Indianapolis - Melvin Bloom passed away peacefully, on May 2, 2020, a few days after he celebrated his 94th birthday with his family via zoom. He touched many lives. He was so loving and so deeply loved. He leaves a huge hole in our lives to be filled with wonderful memories.
A memorial will be arranged in the future.
Full obituary at: ARN Funeral and Cremation Services.
Donations in his name can be made to Holliday Park.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.