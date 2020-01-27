|
Melvin Burton Amundson
Melvin Burton Amundson, age 69, passed away on January 25, 2020 in Sanford, Florida. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana on December 9, 1950 the eldest child of the late Duane & Marian Amundson. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Black) Amundson, whom he married on September 27, 1975. Loving father of Erika Melchiorre (Mark), Derek Amundson, Peter Amundson (Lauren). Grandfather to Jackson and Alessandra Melchiorre; Alexander and Andrew Amundson. Brother of Robert (Janet) Amundson, Jeffrey Amundson, and Kimberly Smith (Brett). Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews across the country.
Mel grew up in Noblesville, Indiana and was a 1969 graduate of Noblesville High School. He received a B.S. from Purdue University and dual Masters degrees from the University of Evansville. Mel was a well respected, international electrical safety instructor and author. He enjoyed traveling through his work and making friends at every stop. He loved hosting parties and gatherings with Kathy in their home in Oviedo, Florida, and recently celebrated the 13th Annual Friendsgiving Gathering with almost 40 attendees. He kept in contact with many classmates and friends in Noblesville and will be remembered as a generous soul with a warm heart and a firm handshake.
A celebration of life is planned at Mel's home in Oviedo, Florida. Details are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mel's name at Hope Lutheran Church www.hopeoforlando.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020