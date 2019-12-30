|
Melvin C. Townsend
Bargersville - Melvin C. "Mel" Townsend, 92, died on December 29, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN the son of the late Louis C. Townsend and Pearl L. (Willenberg) Townsend.
Mel graduated from Manual High School and received a bachelor of Science degree from Butler University. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mildred, who passed away in 2011 after 63 years of marriage and having raised a son, Ronald L. Townsend, and a daughter, Marcia L. (Townsend) Ahlbrand (deceased). Mel retired as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lochinvar Corporation of Lebanon, Tennessee after 31 years of service, and continued to serve as Director of Lochinvar's Export Division until 1996.
He was an active member of several industry organizations for many years. He served with the U.S. Army, 20th Infantry Regiment, in Korea in 1946 and 1947, where he served as a squad leader with the rank of Sergeant. He is a life member of Greenwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5864, and Greenwood American Legion Post #252. Mel was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge (Southport #270), was a 32nd Degree Mason (York Rite), as well as a Knight Templar and Murat Shriner. He was also a 60-year member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Mel was a member of Grace Point Church of Whiteland, Indiana, where he and his wife attended since the church's beginning. He and his wife "Millie" travelled extensively on many business and pleasure trips, both in the U.S. and abroad. In addition to his son Ron, Mel is survived by his grandchildren, Meghan and Mitchell Townsend, Ryan and Lauren Ahlbrand, and great-grandchildren, Lily Owens and Cora Ahlbrand.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. The funeral will be conducted, beginning with a Masonic Service, on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mel will be laid to rest with a Military Honor Guard Presentation in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Mel wanted to encourage donations to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020