1/
Melvin E. Camden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin E. Camden

Indianapolis - ONCE A MARINE, ALWAYS A MARINE! Marine Corp. and Army Reserve Veteran Melvin E. Camden of Indianapolis passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents and several family members. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Camden.

Calling will be held from 11am until 1pm, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Evanston Wesleyan Church, 6844 Evanston Avenue, Indpls, where he was a member. Funeral services will immediately follow at the church beginning at 1pm. Military Honors will be given at the church prior to burial at Floral Park Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Evanston Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Evanston Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved