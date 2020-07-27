Melvin E. CamdenIndianapolis - ONCE A MARINE, ALWAYS A MARINE! Marine Corp. and Army Reserve Veteran Melvin E. Camden of Indianapolis passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents and several family members. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Camden.Calling will be held from 11am until 1pm, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Evanston Wesleyan Church, 6844 Evanston Avenue, Indpls, where he was a member. Funeral services will immediately follow at the church beginning at 1pm. Military Honors will be given at the church prior to burial at Floral Park Cemetery.