Melvin E. Hoffman
Noblesville - Melvin E. Hoffman of Noblesville, Indiana passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 25, 1928 to parents Howard E. and Mabel R. (Fisher) Hoffman. He was a graduate of Tech High School where he was a member of the ROTC. Melvin worked in the commercial earth work industry during his career, and owned John Hoffman, Inc for nearly 65 years.
Melvin was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #470, Sahara Grotto Cycle Corp., Millersville Masonic Lodge #126, the Murat Shrine and held a pilot license. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, boating, wrecking, and flying.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joanne L (DeMoss) Hoffman and one brother, Howard. He is survived by his children: Timothy E. (Janice) Hoffman, Teresa A. (Bob) Branstine, Michael C. Hoffman, Leslie "Les" (Linda) Hoffman and Jeffery S. (Beth) Hoffman; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and one brother, Harold (Diane) Hoffman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel), 9700 Allisonville Rd, Indpls.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019