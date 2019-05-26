|
Melvin Kruse
Indianapolis - Melvin R. Kruse, 88, Indianapolis passed away on May 21, 2019.
He served in the United States Navy and worked for IBM for over 30 years. His creative abilities amused his closest friends and family and he will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Kruse; daughters Kathy Layman and Karen (Tim) Bush; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
There are no public services at this time.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019