|
|
Dr. Melvin Leroy Mosier
Greenwood - Dr. Melvin Leroy Mosier, 91, of Greenwood, IN. passed away Feb. 06, 2020. Services are Monday, Feb. 10 at 2:00 p.m. at University Heights United Methodist Church, 4002 Otterbein Ave., Indpls 46227 with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Singleton & Herr Mortuary and Memorial Center, 7602 Madison Ave., Indpls., IN. 46227. For complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.singletonandherrmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020