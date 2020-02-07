Services
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 648-2378
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
University Heights United Methodist Church
4002 Otterbein Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
University Heights United Methodist Church
4002 Otterbein Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Mosier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Melvin Leroy Mosier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Melvin Leroy Mosier Obituary
Dr. Melvin Leroy Mosier

Greenwood - Dr. Melvin Leroy Mosier, 91, of Greenwood, IN. passed away Feb. 06, 2020. Services are Monday, Feb. 10 at 2:00 p.m. at University Heights United Methodist Church, 4002 Otterbein Ave., Indpls 46227 with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Singleton & Herr Mortuary and Memorial Center, 7602 Madison Ave., Indpls., IN. 46227. For complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.singletonandherrmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Singleton & Herr Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -