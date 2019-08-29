Services
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret
311 S Main St
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-9547
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret
311 S Main St
Goshen, IN 46526
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holdeman Mennonite Church
Wakarusa, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Holdeman Mennonite Church
Wakarusa, IN
View Map
Melvin R. Glick


1939 - 2019
Melvin R. Glick Obituary
Melvin R. Glick

Wakarusa - Melvin R. Glick, 79, formerly of Indianapolis, died Monday.

Surviving are his wife, Sherrill, 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 siblings.

Melvin was Indiana University Professor of Biochemistry at IU Hospitals in Indianapolis for 32 years.

Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, at Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa.

Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019
