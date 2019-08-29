|
Melvin R. Glick
Wakarusa - Melvin R. Glick, 79, formerly of Indianapolis, died Monday.
Surviving are his wife, Sherrill, 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 siblings.
Melvin was Indiana University Professor of Biochemistry at IU Hospitals in Indianapolis for 32 years.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Friday, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, at Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019