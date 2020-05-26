Melzena McDowell
Indianapolis - 93, passed away on May 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. A service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12 p.m., at Crown Hill Funeral Home, with visitation from 10 a.m.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.