Melzena McDowell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melzena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melzena McDowell

Indianapolis - 93, passed away on May 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. A service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12 p.m., at Crown Hill Funeral Home, with visitation from 10 a.m.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Service
12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved