Menelaos "Manny" James Reckas
Zionsville - Menelaos "Manny" James Reckas, 88, passed away peacefully September 19, 2020. Manny was born in Chicago, IL on August 05, 1932 to James and Angeline (Kalfas) Reckas. Manny served our country in the United States Air Force from January of 1953 to November of 1957 as a navigator, nicknamed "A flyer of many missions". Manny graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1965. He worked for the Carrier Corporation as an Electrical Engineer for 32 years retiring in 1999. Manny was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son: Nicholas James Reckas, and a brother and sister in law: Harry and Betty Reckas. Manny was a very devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and of his faith. He was a loving and devoted husband of 34 years, who loved his family and friends and cherished his pets. He was an avid racing fan and Bears football fan, (Colts too when not playing the Bears). He loved Sanibel Island, Florida during the spring/summer breaks and enjoyed wintering at home in Florida the last couple of years. Calling will be held on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral from 4 to 8 pm with a Trisagion Service at 7 pm. Friday September 25, 2020 the funeral service will be held at 11 am and this will be Live Stream on the Cathedral website. Married on June 14, 1986, Manny is survived by his wife: Sherry Renee (Groth) Reckas, his daughter: Melanie Reckas, sons: Michael and Zachary Reckas, sister: Mary Culleeney and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to the Boone County Humane Society. Online condolences and a video tribute to Manny may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com