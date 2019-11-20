|
Merileen Boosinger
Indianapolis, IN - Merileen Boosinger, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away November 19, 2019.
Merileen was born on November 17, 1924 in Enid, Oklahoma to the late Arthur and Florence Walker. While attending Phillips University, she met and married Elby Boosinger and together they raised four children. She had a 26-year career at the downtown L.S. Ayres as a floor manager and buyer. She was a member of the Indiana Chapter of the Soroptimist Club, a 40+ year member of the G Chapter of the PEO, a member of the Garden Club, and enjoyed bird watching, traveling, and attending the symphony.
She leaves behind her children, Linda Inks (Duane), Vickie Edwards (Jim), Timothy Boosinger (Marcia), and John Boosinger (Debbie); 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 47 years, Elby Boosinger; her second husband, Ruben Cummings; and 6 siblings.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis with a funeral service to follow at 3:00pm.
Memorial contributions in Merileen's honor may be made to Castleton United Methodist Church or Downey Avenue Christian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019