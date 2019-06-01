Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Merle Young Obituary
Merle Young

Noblesville - Merle "Bud" R. Young, 83, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home in Noblesville. He was born on April 12, 1936 to Harold and Gladys (Hensley) Young in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Merle worked as an independent appraiser for insurance companies and was the owner of A. Young Enterprises. He was a member of Church at the Crossing. Merle was a member of Prospect Masonic Lodge F&AM #714 and the Handicapped Travel Club. He was active in amateur radio. Merle enjoyed fishing and traveling. He loved his family

He is survived by his sons, Alan (Kathy) Young and Andrew Young; daughter-in-law, Barbara Young; sister, Evelyn Albertson; grandchildren, David and Phillip Young and Katelyn Burton; great-grandchildren, Julius and Braydon Young.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mildred Young; and son, Dennis Young.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Church at the Crossing, 9111 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis with visitation from 10:00 am to the time of service. Visitation will also be from 2:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers. A Masonic Service will be held at 4:30 pm on Sunday, June 2, during the visitation. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Handicapped Travel Club PO Box 1477, Discovery Bay, CA 94505-7477.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 1, 2019
