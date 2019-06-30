|
|
Merna L. Scott
Indianapolis - Merna L. (Schad) Scott passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 6, 1930 to the late Rolland A. and Rowena A. (Gilmore) Schad. She retired in 1987 after 27 years of service with L.S. Ayres and Target, where she worked as a Training Supervisor. Merna was a member of Grace Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her children: Steven G. Scott (Alice), Gary A. Scott, Sr. (Terri), Carolyn D. Herrington, Penny Jo Bell and Richard B. Scott (Susan); 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Susie Wright and Debbie Lafferty.
Merna was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margaret J. Springer and brother Philip Schad and grandson, Matthew Scott.
Friends may call from 11am until 1pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, where her funeral service will immediately follow beginning at 1pm. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019