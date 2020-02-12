Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Metha Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Metha L. Smith


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Metha L. Smith Obituary
Metha L. Smith

Cumberland - 93, passed away February 11, 2020. She was born October 30, 1926 in Harbor Springs, MI to the late Sherman R. and Adahlia Sterley Davis. Metha was a clerk for Super X Drugs for 25 years, for Hook's Drug Store for three years and a greeter for Meijer for several years. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church and a former member of Moose Lodge #17.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis.

Metha is survived by her children, Patricia Macy (Jeff), John Bronstrup (Jere) , Theresa Webb (Bob) and Judith Johnson; grandchildren, Brandon, Steven, Adam, Hannah, Ashley, Paul, Greg, Jason, Waylon and Ivana; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert Smith and Harold Bronstrup; son, Josef Bronstrup; one grandson, John Watts; and brother, Leo Thomas Davis. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Metha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -