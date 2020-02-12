|
|
Metha L. Smith
Cumberland - 93, passed away February 11, 2020. She was born October 30, 1926 in Harbor Springs, MI to the late Sherman R. and Adahlia Sterley Davis. Metha was a clerk for Super X Drugs for 25 years, for Hook's Drug Store for three years and a greeter for Meijer for several years. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church and a former member of Moose Lodge #17.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis.
Metha is survived by her children, Patricia Macy (Jeff), John Bronstrup (Jere) , Theresa Webb (Bob) and Judith Johnson; grandchildren, Brandon, Steven, Adam, Hannah, Ashley, Paul, Greg, Jason, Waylon and Ivana; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert Smith and Harold Bronstrup; son, Josef Bronstrup; one grandson, John Watts; and brother, Leo Thomas Davis. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020