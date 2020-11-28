1/
Mettie Vance
Mettie Vance

Indianapolis - Mettie C. Vance, 88, from Indianapolis, formerly of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on November 26, 2020.

She retired from part-time work for Budget Retail Car and the Sarasota Kennel Club, 2010.

She is survived by her children Diana (Larry) Buffaloe, Rita (Tom) Charleston, Sam (Jill) Vance, Sandy (Jerry) Dressen, and Ellen (Larry) Maners; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Vance; previous spouse Edward Jarvis; siblings Jane Kollman, Virginia Sutton, Sam Brandenburg, and "Mutt" Brandenburg.

Visitation for Mettie will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, on December 2, 2020 from 1 - 3 pm with a brief service to follow at 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel
DEC
2
Service
03:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
