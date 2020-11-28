Mettie Vance
Indianapolis - Mettie C. Vance, 88, from Indianapolis, formerly of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on November 26, 2020.
She retired from part-time work for Budget Retail Car and the Sarasota Kennel Club, 2010.
She is survived by her children Diana (Larry) Buffaloe, Rita (Tom) Charleston, Sam (Jill) Vance, Sandy (Jerry) Dressen, and Ellen (Larry) Maners; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Vance; previous spouse Edward Jarvis; siblings Jane Kollman, Virginia Sutton, Sam Brandenburg, and "Mutt" Brandenburg.
Visitation for Mettie will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, on December 2, 2020 from 1 - 3 pm with a brief service to follow at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.