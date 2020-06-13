Micah Christopher Thifault
Our Precious gift from God, Micah Christopher Thifault, age 9, of Cicero was safely brought to the arms of Jesus Christ his Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born on December 29,2010 to Christopher and Carrie (Strange) Thifault in Carmel, Indiana. His life verse was Psalm 34:3 "Oh Magnify the Lord with me and let us exalt His name together." God formed Micah in a special way for a special purpose. God used his complex medical history to touch countless lives of who we are so grateful for. We will never be the same. We, along with Micah, were reminded daily of God's many intimate promises and truths from the Bible. Christ has been our sustaining strength and supernatural joy day by day to magnify and bring glory to God, sharing the hope of Jesus with so many. We would always remind ourselves that Micahs sufferings were not in vain. God does not waste our pain. Micah lived a life full of glorious purpose and we rejoice that He is with His precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in glory, whole, healed, singing and praising God in a place of no more pain and no more tears.
He is survived by his parents, Christopher Scott Thifault and Carrie Ann Thifault; brothers Joshua (Brenna), Luke, Jacob, and sisters Chesed, Hadassah and Elisabeth Thifault; grandparents, Cecilia Thifault, Dick and Sharon Strange; Uncles Andy (Beth) Strange, Greg, Gary and Geffory Thifault; Aunt Debbie Thifault Kazee; cousins Haley and Lauren Kazee and Abby and Rachel Strange.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Thifault and a sibling, Joy Thifault.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Harbour Shores Church, 8011 East 216th Street in Cicero, with Chris Fritz officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to the time of the service at the church. Social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be provided. Livestream of the memorial service will be available at: www.livestream.com/harbourshores/events/9172480
Burial procession will be at Highland Cemetery in Fishers.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: www.reviveourhearts.org/micah
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Our Precious gift from God, Micah Christopher Thifault, age 9, of Cicero was safely brought to the arms of Jesus Christ his Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born on December 29,2010 to Christopher and Carrie (Strange) Thifault in Carmel, Indiana. His life verse was Psalm 34:3 "Oh Magnify the Lord with me and let us exalt His name together." God formed Micah in a special way for a special purpose. God used his complex medical history to touch countless lives of who we are so grateful for. We will never be the same. We, along with Micah, were reminded daily of God's many intimate promises and truths from the Bible. Christ has been our sustaining strength and supernatural joy day by day to magnify and bring glory to God, sharing the hope of Jesus with so many. We would always remind ourselves that Micahs sufferings were not in vain. God does not waste our pain. Micah lived a life full of glorious purpose and we rejoice that He is with His precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in glory, whole, healed, singing and praising God in a place of no more pain and no more tears.
He is survived by his parents, Christopher Scott Thifault and Carrie Ann Thifault; brothers Joshua (Brenna), Luke, Jacob, and sisters Chesed, Hadassah and Elisabeth Thifault; grandparents, Cecilia Thifault, Dick and Sharon Strange; Uncles Andy (Beth) Strange, Greg, Gary and Geffory Thifault; Aunt Debbie Thifault Kazee; cousins Haley and Lauren Kazee and Abby and Rachel Strange.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Thifault and a sibling, Joy Thifault.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Harbour Shores Church, 8011 East 216th Street in Cicero, with Chris Fritz officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to the time of the service at the church. Social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be provided. Livestream of the memorial service will be available at: www.livestream.com/harbourshores/events/9172480
Burial procession will be at Highland Cemetery in Fishers.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: www.reviveourhearts.org/micah
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.