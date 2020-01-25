Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Michael A. Hargis


1959 - 2020
Michael A. Hargis Obituary
Michael A. Hargis

Carmel - Michael A. Hargis, 60, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis. Mike was born November 20, 1959 in Indianapolis to the late William G. and Woneta A. Hargis (Hockman). Mike graduated from Northwest High School in 1978 and IUPUI in 1983.

Mike was a civil engineer, having worked for Earth Resources the past 12 years. He attended Northview Church in Carmel and Friendship Community Church in Treasure Island, FL.

Mike is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Ann; children, Michael E., Charles W. and Elizabeth A. Hargis; brother, Donald Steinmeyer; aunt, Stella Burns and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was a man of faith, a family man, a loving husband, and a wonderful father. He spent many years coaching his children and advocating youth sports. He loved watching his children play soccer as he traveled the country with them. He was an avid sports fan, loved the Indianapolis 500 and enjoyed playing golf. Mike was a man of few words, but his presence will be remembered by his wit, his big laugh, and his kind heart.

Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday, January 30 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 31, officiated by Pastor Mike Hargrave.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cardiovascular Transplant Unit at St. Vincent Hospital, 2001 W. 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46260. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
