Michael A. Maio
- - Michael A. Maio born December 8, 1938 departed this earth on June 25, 2019. His departure is preceded by his father (Anthony) and mother (Trieste), his son (John Anthony), and his mother-in-law (Florence Caito) and father-in-law (John Caito). If one word is used to describe Michael it would be servant. He served his family, his country, his community and his Lord. He served his family as a faithful husband to Mary Ann (Caito) of 60 years and as a father to Theresa (Tony); Catherine; Florence (Gordon); Patricia; Marianne (Darren); Michelle (John); Antoinette (Steven). Michael was also a devoted grandfather to 14 granddaughters, 5 grandsons, 3 great-granddaughters, and 7 great-grandsons. He was a loyal brother to Joseph and Gina (Ron), and loved his brothers and sisters-in law as his own.
Starting out delivering produce with just one single route he was able to successfully achieve his dreams and vision for the future through his endless work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. These qualities eventually lead to him becoming a successful business owner where he owned or was involved in multiple businesses such as Michael was the founder and CEO of Blue Ribbon Carriage Company, and owner of Thunder Island Amusement Park. He was involved in Maio Brother's, Peaches Catering, and Sunshine Produce. Michael was the CEO of Landmark Savings Bank and served as the Chairman of the Board for over 10 years fulfilling his long-time dream of owning a bank.
He served his country by serving in the Army (1957-1959) and he served his community by mentoring many young men through his coaching of football, wrestling and baseball over a span of 30 years. Over this time he earned the highest award from the CYO, The John Bosco Medal given to those who truly contribute, to the physical, psychological and social development of youth. His accomplishments as a coach are validated with multiple city titles and helping Cathedral Irish to a state football title (1986). Whether on or off the field he demonstrated that hard work and faith would lead to victory. Michael strongly believed in Catholic education. So much so, in 1972, Michael, R.V. Welch, and Frank McKinney secured personal business loans from American Fletcher National Bank to help stop the closure of Cathedral High School. They took Cathedral from 14th and Meridian to 56th Street, where they developed a business plan and formed the first Board of Directors, then Cathedral became a private parochial school and Michael served as the treasurer on the board.
He served his Lord by generously bequeathing his time, his talent, his affluence while encouraging others to do the same. His former players will remember his doctrine that if you did not attend mass on game day you would not play. The message was clear you play the game not for oneself but for your team and for your God. He will be greatly missed by all those he touched through his work, through his organizations in which volunteered his time, and his family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to CYO East Side Football and Wrestling or to any Indianapolis Catholic High Schools football & wrestling programs.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5-8PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229. Funeral Mass will be held the following day, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10AM at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201 with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019