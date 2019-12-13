Services
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 632-9352
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Usher Funeral Home
2313 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Albrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Albrecht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Albrecht Obituary
Michael Albrecht

Indianapolis - Michael J. Albrecht, 67 of Indianapolis passed away December 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Albrecht and his parents, Lou and Marilyn Albrecht. Mike retired from Citizens Gas and Coke Utility where he had worked for 31 years. He was member of the Mars Hill Charity Riders. He is survived by his daughters, Brandi Hall, Erika (Jason) Eaker; sisters, Marie Rexroat, Annette Schmidt, Jackie Ward, Denise Albrecht; brother, Brian Albrecht; 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild will soon be arriving.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 1pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Usher Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 4pm-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -