Michael Albrecht
Indianapolis - Michael J. Albrecht, 67 of Indianapolis passed away December 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Albrecht and his parents, Lou and Marilyn Albrecht. Mike retired from Citizens Gas and Coke Utility where he had worked for 31 years. He was member of the Mars Hill Charity Riders. He is survived by his daughters, Brandi Hall, Erika (Jason) Eaker; sisters, Marie Rexroat, Annette Schmidt, Jackie Ward, Denise Albrecht; brother, Brian Albrecht; 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild will soon be arriving.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 1pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Usher Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Floral Park Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 4pm-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019