Michael Allen
Indianapolis - Michael Allen, beloved Indianapolis attorney, passed away on April 1, 2019 at the age of 62. Michael was born in Terre Haute, IN on April 6, 1956. He grew up in Alexandria, IN on the Allen Turkey Farm and graduated from Alexandria High School. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree on May 21, 1978 from Valparaiso University and his Law Degree on May 17, 1981 from Valparaiso University School of Law. He passed the bar and became an attorney on May 29, 1981. Mike practiced mostly in Indianapolis with Allen & Trommell Law Firm. He was a member of the Indiana Bar Association; Phi Sigma Alpha; the United States District Court - Northern District of Indiana; the Supreme Court of the State of Indiana; the United States Court of Appeals- 7th Circuit; and was named an Honorary Secretary of State by Edwin Simcox.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Berniece (Belmore) Allen. He is survived by his former spouse, Jennifer Allen; children, Maxton and Adrienne Allen; brother, David Allen; nephews, Matthew and Nathan Allen; as well as an extended family of beloved colleagues and friends.
A Celebration of Mike's life will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), where friends may gather from 1:30-4pm. Memorial services will begin at 4pm. Celebrations will continue at Season's 52 (8650 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis) beginning at 6pm.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mike's honor in lieu of any flower donations. Please make donations to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/micha-l-allen-memorial-fund.
