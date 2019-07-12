|
|
Michael Allen Leeds, 51, loving husband, father of three children passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
He was born on Thursday, April 11, 1968 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Michael and Sondra (Weasner) Leeds.
Mike graduated from George Washington High School in 1986. He was a part of the State Championship runner-up football game for 4A in 1983. He married his soulmate, Erica Ervin, on Sept 11, 1993 at Charity Church. After years of infertility, they were blessed with twin boys and a few years later a precious daughter. He worked for Indiana Steel Fabricators for a total of 30 years as a layout/welder.
Mike loved his toys. The fun and excitement of researching and finding the next big toy always brought a sparkle to his eye. From his 88 Toyota truck, to his jet ski, guns, motorcycles, boats, quads, tractor, stock car and the gorgeous 70 Chevelle, he had such passion for working on them and updating them with the latest craze. He loved to hunt and fish. He has a few too many dear heads on the wall. I don't suppose it would be wrong of me to let the boys use them as target practice - just kidding Mike? He was known for his non-stop stories, his love of family and eating two hot dogs loaded with chili and cheeses at all the kid events.
He is survived by his wife, Erica (Ervin) Leeds; children, Austin Leeds, Michael Hunter Allen Leeds and Alexis 'Lexi' Michele Leeds; mother, Sondra J. Leeds, aunts, Rosie Alley Smith and husband Rick, Alley Smith Christian; father-in-law Ed Ervin and his wife Judy; sister-in-law Dawn Pruim and her husband Bob; brother-in-law's Dan Ervin and his wife Karen, Ed Ervin and his wife Linda; cousin, Kim Vanover and her husband Rick; half-sisters, Shannon Prestriedge and her husband Jody, Debbie Reynolds and her husband Steve, half-brother Tony Leeds and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Michael A. Leeds Sr.; grandpa, Donald Weasner; grandma, Juanita "Billie" Weasner; and uncle, Ronald Weasner.
A "Simple Man's Sendoff Celebration" will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:30pm and a short service to begin at 7:30pm at Hazelwood Christian Church in Clayton, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Billie's Food Pantry, 1754 W Morris St, Indianapolis, IN 46221.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 12, 2019