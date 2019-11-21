|
Michael B. Kirtley
Indianapolis -
Michael B. Kirtley of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Nov. 7, 2019. He was born in Evansville on Sept. 29, 1962 to the late John and Charlene (Osborne) Kirtley. Mike graduated from Lawrence Central High School in 1981.
He is survived by daughter Jennifer Kirtley,
sisters Elizabeth Cox and Carolyn Ibey, and nephew, Sean Ibey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Interment at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019