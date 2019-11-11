|
Michael Baker Kraft
Noblesville - Michael Baker Kraft, 84, a native of Noblesville, IN, died November 2 in Washington, DC of complications from dementia. Immediate surviving family include Elizabeth Harvey Kraft, formerly of Crawfordsville, his daughter Katherine of Chicago, her husband Michael, and their daughters Lindsay and Julia. His three remaining brothers Jacob, Timothy and John grew up in Noblesville and now live in Florida and New Mexico.
Though he lived most of his adult life in Washington, DC, his devotion to his Indiana home defined his life and his long political career. After attending the Missouri School of Journalism on a naval scholarship and serving three years as an officer with sea duty in the U.S. Navy, he was briefly a reporter for the Logansport Pharos Tribune. It was in that capacity that he interviewed Senator Vance Hartke, which led to a job as press secretary in Hartke's Washington office. He played a guiding role in the election campaigns of former Congressman Philip Sharp of Muncie, for whom he worked as Chief of Staff. He was a founder of Sagamore Associates (now Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting), and served as a liaison to cities including Indianapolis and South Bend. Kraft remained dedicated to the welfare of his hometown and led the efforts to renovate buildings around the town square of Noblesville. For his work there he received a Downtown Revitalization Award from the Indiana Main Street organization, as well as an award from the Noblesville Preservation Alliance.
For decades, Kraft was the connection in Washington for dozens of Hoosier political aspirants arriving in the capital. He often hired some of the newcomers as interns in the Sharp congressional office, including current Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett. He was a past president of the Indiana Society of Washington, DC, an organization which celebrates Hoosier pride with events including the Indiana Inaugural Ball. In 1994 Governor Evan Bayh designated Kraft as a Sagamore of the Wabash. The award, which was considered the highest honor that could be bestowed on a Hoosier, described the recipient as "distinguished by his humanity in living, his loyalty in friendship, his wisdom in council, and his inspiration in leadership."
He will be remembered by many for his customary farewell to friends and family: "Go forth and do good."
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Foundry United Methodist Church, 1500 16th St NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the International Rescue Committee (rescue.org) or to Martha's Table (marthastable.org).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019