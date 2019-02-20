|
Michael Barger
- - Michael Barger, 54, passed away February 17, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, MO to Jerry Sr. and Alvina Barger. Mike served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and worked as an electrical designer for Jacobs Engineering for many years. He also spent his summers working at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center as the VIP Manager. Mike loved spending time with his family, watching the Colts and St. Louis Cardinals and completing many home improvement projects with his wife. He was the most selfless person and cared about everyone he met. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Carrie, step-children, Jason (Nicole) and Meaghan, grandchildren, Connor and Chase, sister, Jeannie (Scott), brother, Jerry, Jr., and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 Carmel Dr. Carmel, IN. Funeral services will be held there on Friday at 10am, with burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019