Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Latham Funeral Home
413 E. Main St.
Elkton, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Latham Funeral Home
413 E. Main St.
Elkton, KY
View Map
Michael Bowe Gilvin Obituary
Michael Bowe Gilvin

Indianapolis - Michael Bowe Gilvin, 53, of Indianapolis passed away on March 22, 2019. Visitation: Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis, on Thurs., March 28, 2019 from 5-9 P.M. Additional visitation and the funeral service will be held at Latham Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St., Elkton, Kentucky on Sat., March 30, 2019 from 11 A.M.-2 P.M. CST with the funeral service beginning at 2 P.M. Burial will follow in Pea Ridge Cemetery in Elkton. Please visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 26, 2019
