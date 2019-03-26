|
|
Michael Bowe Gilvin
Indianapolis - Michael Bowe Gilvin, 53, of Indianapolis passed away on March 22, 2019. Visitation: Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis, on Thurs., March 28, 2019 from 5-9 P.M. Additional visitation and the funeral service will be held at Latham Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St., Elkton, Kentucky on Sat., March 30, 2019 from 11 A.M.-2 P.M. CST with the funeral service beginning at 2 P.M. Burial will follow in Pea Ridge Cemetery in Elkton. Please visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 26, 2019