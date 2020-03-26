Services
Indianapolis - Michael David Burchfield, 75, passed into eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born on the first day of spring, March 20, 1945, in Indianapolis to the late Ralph Burchfield and Irene Jacobs Burchfield. Mike was a 1964 graduate of Southport High School where he excelled in athletics including football, basketball and track. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the Army National Guard.

Mike was very talented in many areas. He was an avid cook, enjoyed woodworking and owned and operated his own roofing and framing company as well as a printing business in Beech Grove. He was known by most people as their favorite cook.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Burchfield and Irene Jacobs Burchfield; son, Brian Burchfield; and sister, Barbara Lee Simpson. He is survived by his brother, Chris (Roxanne) Burchfield; companion, Traci Acker; sons, Michael and Brandon Burchfield; grandchildren: Abbigail, Brooke, Jerimiah, Sierra and Savannah.

Mike's Facebook page will remain active and all are welcome to share memories and final words to him there.

Additionally, to leave a message of condolence for Mike's family, or to share a special memory of Mike, please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
