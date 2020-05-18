Michael "Mikey" Butler



Michael "Mikey" Butler was born March 12, 1986 to Tammi and Edward Butler Jr. As a child he was incredibly curious and like to understand how things worked. Unfortunately for his parents, many household appliances fell victim to this curiosity. As a teenager he enjoyed video games, hanging out with friends, fishing, and hunting. However, I think what he liked most was dressing up in camouflage and hanging out with his grandpa. After all, he was his hero. Sadly, as an adult he was introduced to opioids which led to a long battle with addiction and mental illness. However, he refused to let the addiction define him. He still laughed, loved with all of his heart, and hoped for a better tomorrow. Unfortunately, on May 15, 2020 he lost his battle, and went to join his grandpa and God in heaven.



He is survived by his parents Tammi and Edward Butler Jr., his siblings Angel Butler, Melissa Basler, and Frank Butler, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, and his grandma Judy Butler. Entrusted to Indiana Memorial.









