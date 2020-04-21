Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Michael Carr
1952 - 2020
Speedway - Michael Charles Carr

68 of Speedway passed away April 19, 2020. He was born March 27, 1952 in Fort Benning, Georgia to son of Thomas and Kathryn Robertson Carr. Michael served our country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army, was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post 2839 and a 1970 graduate of Speedway High School. Michael was a self employed brick mason by trade. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Carr. He is survived his siblings, JoAnn (Herb) Clark, Tom (Phyllis) Carr, and John (Jennifer) Carr; several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post 2839, 3368 Wilcox Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
