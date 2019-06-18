|
Michael Charles "Mike" Noblitt
- - Michael Charles "Mike" Noblitt, 76, formerly of Indianapolis, born Apr. 19, 1943, in Indianapolis. He attended School 54 and graduated from Tech High School. Mike was first united in marriage to Marty Jean Deer and later to Sandy Wilson. He was employed for the Highway Survey's where he was responsible for the inventory of every road in Indiana. The interstate system was built and he was responsible for inspecting all the bridges in Indiana for 20 years for the Indiana State Highway Department. In 1999, he moved to Switzerland County, IN, where he held various employments and was a board member of the Switzerland County Planning and Zoning. Mike loved his home and the many friends he has made there. Mike enjoyed golfing, watching IU basketball, pull tabs and lottery tickets. He also enjoyed socializing with his friends at the Vevay VFW Post #5396. Mike passed away at 6:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his residence.
Survived by: wife; children, Michael (Teresa) Noblitt, Julie (Frank) Messer and Ryan Noblitt all of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Danny Russell, Lora Clay, Sarah Noblitt, and Dylan Messer; great-grandchildren, Amani Taylor, Alexzandria Lewis and Darnell Clay, Jr. and sisters, Nancy (Stu) Weiser and Kay (Tom) Raag all of Indianapolis.
Preceded in death by parents, Irvin Walter "Doc" and Lora B. (Hutton) Noblitt.
Visitation: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry St., Vevay, IN 47043. Funeral: Saturday, 1:00 p.m., funeral home. Interment: Vevay Cemetery. Memorials: Vevay VFW Post #5396 Relief Fund.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 18, 2019