Michael "Mike" Christopher Coraggio
Indianapolis - Age 87, passed into eternal life on July 28, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Anna (Parentine) Coraggio.
He attended Brooklyn College and the University of Kentucky and worked for the Indiana State Board of Health, Mershon Laboratories, and Eli Lilly and Company, before retiring in 1992. He was also a real estate salesman and broker.
A devoted member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Mike was an active participant in several committees, and spent 25 years as a volunteer manager of buildings and grounds. He ran the corn booth at the Parish Festival for many years. His contribution will be sorely missed.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosemary (Donovan); his beloved children, Chris, Terry, Robert, Paul (Ginger), Peter, and Steven; grandchildren, Bruce (Molly), Christina, Tony (Aleena), Brendan, Jesse, Chris, and Erika; and four great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Avenue, with a rosary to start at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue. Entombment to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Fishers, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019