Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
IATSE Union Local 30
1407 E. Riverside Dr.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
IATSE Union Local 30
1407 E. Riverside Dr.
Michael Claude Harmeson Obituary
Michael Claude Harmeson

Indianapolis - Age 71, passed away on Feb. 2, 2019. Mike was a Master Stagehand and worked primarily with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Mike is survived by his wife, Deanna (Gibson) Harmeson; children and grandchildren; sister, Claudia Harmeson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at IATSE Union Local 30, 1407 E. Riverside Dr., with a Celebration of Life service starting at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to support the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.legacycremationfuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019
