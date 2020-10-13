Michael "Mike" Collins
Indianapolis -
Michael "Mike" Collins, 69, of Indianapolis, passed away at home from congestive heart failure on October 11, 2020. He was born June 27, 1951, in Indianapolis to the late Wally and Rosemary (Long) Collins, who were members of the former St. Catherine Catholic Church and, later, of St. Roch Catholic Church.
From the mid-1950s to 2019, Mike attended day services at Noble of Indiana, most recently at Noble East on E. 21st St., Indianapolis. He enjoyed long vacations with his family, the backyard swimming pool, reading maps, food (especially holiday meals), car rides, and watching traffic.
Mike was the eldest of six children and is survived by his siblings, Eileen McCormick (Mark), Martinsville; Terry Collins (Michelle), Westfield; Joe Collins (Karen), Grand Rapids, MI; Pat Collins (Linda), Indianapolis; and Ed Collins, Indianapolis; uncle Al Long (Beverly), Indianapolis; two nieces; four nephews; three step nieces; a great niece and a great nephew.
The family is grateful for the kind services provided by Franciscan Hospice, the friends and staff at Noble of Indiana, and Mike's brother Ed, who cared for him the past eleven years.
The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania St. Visitation will be held at church from 10 am until 11 a.m. Burial will be a private service for family members at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to Noble of Indiana. All attending are requested to wear a facial covering and observe physical distancing. Funeral arrangements are being handled by O'Riley Funeral Home. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.