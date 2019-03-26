Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
Resources
Fishers - 59, Fishers, IN passed away on March 22nd. He was born and raised in Carmel, IN to Jack and Rita Wood. He graduated in 1978 from Carmel High School and from Ball State University in 1982, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Mike worked for Kraft Food Services and Roche Diagnostics.

Mike was an outstanding football player at Carmel, where he was a 3-year starting fullback and a tremendous blocker. He was an avid supporter of his children's activities and sporting events.

He is survived by his mother, Rita (King) Wood, son, Michael Craig Wood II, daughter, Elizabeth Anne Wood, brother, John Alden Wood (Kristine), niece, Kellie Ann Wood, and nephews, Andrew James Wood and Scott Alden Wood. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jack C. Wood and sister, Paula Ann Wood.

A funeral mass will be celebrated for Mike on Wednesday, March 27th at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church with a visitation from 10:00 am until time of service. You are invited to visit www.leppertmortuary.com to sign the online guestbook, leave a memory of Mike or condolences to his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 26, 2019
